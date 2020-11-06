Vincent John Paul “Casey” Martinez, 55, Scottsbluff

Vincent John Paul “Casey” Martinez, 55, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home in Scottsbluff surrounded by his loving family. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. Cremation will follow the rosary. His memorial mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Inurnment will follow in the East Lawn Cemetery in Minatare with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and American Legion Post No. 36 Honor Guard. Masks are required. The family asks you to wear Husker or Bronco colors as a celebration for Vince. Vince’s final wish was for a memorial fund to be set up to: Wheatland Volunteer Fire School, P. O. Box 666, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201, memo Vince. Online condolences may be made by visiting Vince’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Vincent John Paul Martinez was born May 22, 1965, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Robert and Agnes (Paz) Martinez. He was raised and graduated from high school in Scottsbluff. He met his wife Debra Lujan in 1985 and they were married in 1987. Out of 33 years of marriage they had three daughters and adopted two sons. Vince adored his grandchildren and hosting his “Daddy Daycare” as he would say. Vince battled a long journey with kidney failure, having to be on dialysis for two years.

He served in the Wyoming National Guard for 26 years, Scottsbluff Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, Volunteer Rescue Scuba Dive Team, Junior Fire Patrol Program, and was a volunteer for Wheatland Fire School as a Fire and Rescue Instructor. When he was younger, he was a Golden Gloves Boxer for Guadalupe Center and also a volunteer Santa for the Gering Head Start. Vince was a die-heart Bronco’s and Husker’s fan, never missing a game. He loved attending car races, working along with DC Racing as their “Car Detailer.”

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Martinez; children, Elizabeth Martinez of Colorado; Charlee Martinez of Scottsbluff, Margaret (Jeremiah) Stovall of Scottsbluff, Alexander Martinez, and Jasiah Martinez both of Scottsbluff; siblings, Rodney Paz of Colorado, Robert Martinez of Arizona, and Michelle (Mike) Fisher of Arizona; grandchildren, Jasmyne, Ascencion- Rey, Lily, Mia, Liam, Maria, and expecting the seventh grandchild in April; honorary daughter, Debra (John) Parra of Texas, and honorary brother, Gary (Audrey) Hobbs of Cheyenne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Agnes Martinez; brother, Vince “Bug” Martinez; and maternal and paternal grandparents.