Viola Hall, 95, Gering

Viola Hall, 95, of Gering, passed away on November 1, 2020 at The Residency in Scottsbluff. Visitation will take place at Christ The King church in Gering on Friday, November 6 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 2:00 P.M. with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Gering.

Viola was born on April 15th,1925 to Gertrude & Bernard Hohlfeld in Sweetwater Nebraska. Viola was a very strong willed and independent woman, she spent many of her years as a resident in Minatare, Nebraska and worked as a bookkeeper for Kelley Bean. She has been a resident in Gering, Nebraska since 1991. She loved her knitting, crocheting, and many other crafts. She will be deeply missed by all.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Bernard; Brothers Lawrence Hohlfeld; Edward Hohlfeld and Hank Hohlfeld; Sisters Anna Booze, Maggie Everett, Helen Hohlfeld, and Gertrude Billings; Sons Rodger Hall and Wayne Hall, and by Walter Hall.

She is survived by her beloved friend and companion of 53 years, Ted King; sister Arlene Novotne of Gibbon, Nebraska; son Lynn Hall and wife Stacey of Signal Hill, CA; daughters Darlene McKibbon of Gering and Debbie Hall of LaPalma, CA; daughter in law Karen Hall of LaPalma, CA as well as two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.