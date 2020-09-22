Our dear mother and grandmother, Violet Darline (Kildow) Harris, went to her eternal home in Heaven, on September 18, 2020, at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. Her graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Bayard Cemetery followed by her Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM at, Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. A visitation will be held on, Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 1:00-6:30 PM at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family will meet @ 6:30 for a prayer service. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be given to Zion Evangelical Church in her honor. Online condolences may be made by viewing Violet’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Violet was born on March 2, 1937 to Henry and Mollie (Heimbuck) Kildow at Bayard, NE. Violet attended rural schools in the Bayard area until 8th grade and graduated from Bayard High School in 1954. She went on to Chadron State College for a summer and received her teaching degree. Violet fell in love with the new young Pastor, Amos Harris Jr. They were married, December 22, 1954 at Apostolic Faith Church in Bayard, NE. Violet was an elementary teacher, store clerk, a hairdresser, and bookkeeper and enjoyed being a mom to three children, Janae, Mark and Paul.

Violet, being the wife of a Pastor, was very dedicated to the ministry work and was involved right beside her husband. In 1973, A&L Construction Inc. was formed by Amos and Pastor Leo Brotzman, and Violet served as the secretary/bookkeeper and later became President of A&L. She enjoyed working side by side with Amos, and her children and grandchildren as they were old enough.

Violet never let anyone go away hungry. She fixed meals everyday at the office and would often have family and friends together round her table at the house. She had five grandsons during the summer and loved to cook for them.

Violet is survived by her sons Mark (Joan) and Paul (Julie); 5 grandsons Jerremy (Rachel), Erik (Alexandra), Andrew (Tara), Kyle (Lisa) and Adam (Carli) and 4 great grandchildren, Lyla, Axel, Scarlett, Carter and Brielle coming in October; brothers Larry Kildow and Richard (Jill) Kildow; sister-in-law Ruth Kildow; and son-in-law Stephen Kenney.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband Amos (9-16-19), daughter Janae Kenney; her parents, 3 sisters Amy, Mollie and Elnora, 2 brothers Henry Jr. (Heine) and infant Harlan.

God be with us all, until we meet again.