Virgil H. Horst, 86, Gurley

Virgil Henry Horst son of Edna Caroline (Weissman) and Otto Frederick Horst was born February 8th, 1934. On August 14th, 1955 he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Rufenacht.

Virgil is survived by his wife Mary Ann, 3 sons Warren & wife, Shelley Horst of Gurley NE, Mike Horst of Circle Pines, MN and Maury & wife, Diane Horst of Potter, NE. Sister Adella Oberndorfer of Sidney, NE. 9 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren & many nieces & nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Hazel Johnson and grandson Zachary Horst.