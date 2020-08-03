Virginia Grace (Ferbrache) Brethour was born on March 31, 1933, to Florence and Dallas Ferbrache. On August 1, 2020, she made her final journey, peacefully at home of natural causes, at the age 87. In February 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Stanley David Brethour and soon after along came Pam, Kim, and David.

Virginia enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, collecting antiques, stamps, coins, dolls, and whatever caught her eye, she was a bulldog tracking it down. She loved playing cards and fishing.

She is survived by her three children; one sister, Carol Pierce; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; one brother, Wesley; and her mother and father.

Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Sero and Regional West Hospice for their care of our Mother during the last week of her life. She undoubtedly is keeping things lively in heaven.