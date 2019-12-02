Virginia Quevedo 90 passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Litchfield Park, AZ. She was born November 28, 1928 in Decatur Indiana to David and Barbara Rodriguez (Zupanic).

She received her early education in Scottsbluff Nebraska. She worked as a cosmetologist for many years and went on to work for the Gering Public School System in which she retired from in 1992. On September 20th, 1952 Virginia married Salvador Quevedo and made their home in Gering Nebraska. She was a devout member of Christ the King Catholic Church and she served the Legion of Mary for many years. She loved serving the Lord, which was her special blessing. Virginia will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her son Marcus Quevedo of Gering, Nebraska, daughters Gloria (Charles) Allison of Glendale, AZ and Stephanie (Charles) Willard of Litchfield Park, AZ and Brian Kenefake of Omaha, NE. Nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Sisters Marcella Castaneda (Ralph) of Scottsbluff, NE, Isabel Sabala of Fort Collins, CO and brother David Rodgriquez of Boise, ID. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by her loving husband Salvador Quevedo, parents and loving daughter Linda Kenefake and one great grandchild.

Rosary will be Thursday December 5, 2019 at 7 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church with visitation beforehand, starting at 5pm, and Funeral services will be Friday December 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at Christ the King Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.

