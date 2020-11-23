Walter Leroy Schaffer, 95, Bayard

Walter Leroy Schaffer, 95, of Bayard, went to be with his Savior on November 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with a private family graveside service on Monday at the Bayard Cemetery with Jim Schmall officiating. Memorials may be given to Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Walter was born September 12, 1925, the oldest of five children, to Fred and Christine (Schlauger) Schaffer at home on a farm near Bayard. He spent part of his childhood in Colorado and the rest of his life he lived in the Minatare and Bayard area. When he was 8 years old, he worked in the fields and went on to be a lifetime farmer and rancher. Walter also did custom harvesting.

Walter married the love of his life, Shirley Kuxhaus, in February of 1950. To this union a son, Walter Lee, was born.

Walter was a 50 year plus member of the Masonic Lodge, past director of Chimney Rock Public Power District, and was also a Morrill County Country School board member.

Walter is survived by his son Walter (Crys) Schaffer of Bayard; grandsons Wade (Tami) Schaffer of Scottsbluff and Gabriel (Andrea) Schaffer of Gering; Great-grandson Cole (McKayla) Schaffer of Bayard; step-grandchildren Christine (Darren) Lattin and family of Livingston, MT and John (Erica) Leisy of Virginia Beach, VA; sister Lucille “Sally” Heintz of Kansas City, KS; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley in 2006, sisters and brothers-in-law Helen and Adolf Bastron, Eileen and Marvin Pierce, and Lavonne and Leonard Ott; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jodene and Douglas Chapel.

Dad – the family is warm and fed, crops are put up, calves are weaned, cows are on stalks. Time to take a BREAK.