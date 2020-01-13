Wanda Adams, 97, Scottsbluff

Wanda Adams, 97, of Scottsbluff, entered her heavenly home on January 11, 2020. Wanda trusted in Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, and we know she is present with the Lord.

Wanda wants everyone to know that Jesus loves them, and that “all have sinned” (Romans 3:23) and “The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life” (Romans 6:23) “Christ died for our sins” (Romans 5:8), “If you declare, ‘Jesus as Lord’, and believe that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9-10). This is Wanda’s hope for everyone.

Wanda Opal Adams was born on October 11, 1922, to William & Vera (Work) Marquette.

Wanda worked for National Cash Register after high school graduation. She was married to John David Adams, March 12, 1945. David & Wanda farmed together for 50 years. Wanda served as a hospitable pastor’s wife, and as a faithful partner in service to Jesus Christ.

Not only did she care for her own children, but for others that were brought into her home as well.

The Memorial Service will be held at Monument Bible Church on January 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John Adams officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to KCMI or Digital Bible Society.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David, and infant daughter, son Stephen, grandson Caleb, her parents, three sisters, and one brother.

Wanda is survived by her loving children; Elaine Allen, Lois Mathers, Colleen (Stephen Adams) Wright, Ariel (Michael) Clement, Tim (Carol) Adams, John (Brenda) Adams, Ben (Donna) Adams, Peter (Karen) Adams, Mary (Paul) Erdman, Sam (Rene) Adams; Two hundred + (families) grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and one niece; Bonnie Jean Kerwood.