Wanda (Carpenter) Selby, 94, Scottsbluff

Wanda (Carpenter) Selby (94) was lifted from her home in Scottsbluff, NE into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, July 13. Her funeral will be held at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 20 at 2pm with Rev. Nona Hodder officiating. Visitation will be from 1pm-2pm prior to the service. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church, Scottsbluff, NE, and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Wanda, the youngest daughter of Luella and William Carpenter, was born September 29, 1925 in Burwell, NE. She spent her youth in Burwell, and graduated from the Burwell High School in 1944. She married Dick Selby of Scottsbluff, NE in December 1944. To this union was born one son, William Selby.

Wanda worked at the United Telephone System for 37 years, retiring in 1983. She loved her work and the telephone operators who worked beside her.

Wanda enjoyed needle work and raising flowers. The flowers often adorned her home, as well as homes of friends and neighbors. She was very active in the First Christian Church of Scottsbluff, serving in various offices, and was elected Elder Emeritus. The highlight of her week was attending Sunday services, enjoying the worship service, and visiting with friends within the congregation.

Christian Women’s Fellowship also brought her joy as she attended meetings both locally and across the state, took part in the programs, served in several offices, sang the uplifting songs, donated time and food to congregational meals, and inspired younger women to participate at all levels. She will be sorely missed by the other members of CWF and the First Christian Church.

Survivors include her son, William, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, her parents, two brothers, and one sister.