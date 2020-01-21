Wanda Faye Perkins, 68, Scottsbluff

Wanda Faye Perkins, 68 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Monument Care & Rehab in Scottsbluff.

Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Edwin Bravatti officiating. She will be interred in Williamsburg, Kentucky in June. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com . Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wanda was born on March 30, 1951 to Jesse and Ellen Geneva (Bunch) Perkins in Mountain Ash, Kentucky where she attended school. She was a caregiver for number of families in Kentucky. In 1969, she married William “Bill” Felix McFarland.

She moved to California 1970-1975, to Alliance 1975-1984 then moved to Scottsbluff in 1984 til present.

Wanda was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Scottsbluff. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears, angels and butterflies.

Wanda is survived by her children, Sharon Harsin, Timothy McFarland and Boice McFarland; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters Jimmy Ray Perkins, Linda Joyce Walden, Treva Perkins, Retha Rojas, Ruth Leach, Deborah Collett and Mary Alice Perkins and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Geneva, children’s father William Felix McFarland, brother Jacky Perkins, infant sister Rose Marie Perkins and daughter-in-law Kim McFarland.