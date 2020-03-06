Wanda Jeanne “Pinky” Peggy Thompson, 93, Gering

Wanda Jeanne “Pinky” Peggy Thompson, 93, of Gering, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Her memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Heritage Estates Chapel with Pastor John Adams officiating. Inurnment will take place at the West Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left atwww.dugankramer.com

She was born January 5, 1927 at Minatare, Nebraska to Eugene and Mary (Schumacher) Emery. She attended grade school at Lake Minatare School and graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 1944. She attended Scottsbluff Junior College and Chadron State College. She married Doyle DeWayne Thomspon on June 25, 1955 at Torrington, Wyoming. The couple later divorced. She worked for U.S. West as an information specialist, retiring in 1991. She received the Joey Award at the School of Clownology which was the highest award bestowed. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, the VFW Auxiliary, Richcrest Southern Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being the professional clown “Pinky.”

She is survived by her children Barbara Marrill, Joy Skinner, Dee Dee (Ken Clark), and Michael Thompson; grandchildren: Lori, Lisa, Zachariah, Dameon, Camber, Tenica, Shawn, Tarrance, Jared, Patrick, and Maresa; brother-in-law Melvin Dodge; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jan Meyer, sister Lucy, brother Louis “Bud”, sister Ruth Dodge, daughter-in-law Candy Thompson, and son-in-law Dennis Mead.