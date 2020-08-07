Warren Davis, 94, Gering

Warren Davis of Gering Nebraska passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020 at Heritage Estates at the age of 94. For the majority of his working career he worked in the lumber and millwork industry for Nixon Lumber Co. in Memphis TN.

He was a member of the Lumberman’s Club and active in his church (EastWin and Central Church of Christ). Warren was an avid South Eastern Conference football fan and watched as many games as possible. He served in the Army during the Korean War as a medic.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Dorothy Davis of Gering NE, granddaughter Heather Davis of Gering NE and grandson Mark Davis of Scottsbluff NE.

Visitation will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday August 10th at Gering Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at Central Church of Christ in Gering NE at 10 am on Tuesday August 11, 2020 with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch and Servant David Rice officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Central Church of Christ, 1245 Five Rocks Road, Gering NE 69341. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com <http://www.geringchapel.com/>