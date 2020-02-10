Wayne Eugene Batt, 85, Mitchell

Wayne Eugene Batt, 85, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill with Pastor Kenneth Humphrey officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Wayne’s honor be made in care of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mitchell Fire Department or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Wayne’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Wayne was born February 24, 1934 to George and Eva (Fertig) Batt in a farmhouse in Goshen County, Wyoming near Lyman, NE. He was the second oldest of seven siblings.

He served in the Army from August 15, 1956 to July 25, 1958. He was stationed in Fort Bliss, TX and Fort Knox, KY before being deployed to the Germany/Czechoslovakian border. During his service, he was united in marriage to Betty Deines on October 26, 1956 at Saint James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. To this union, two children were born, Sheila and Dale.

He farmed his entire life in the Mitchell area, retiring in 1996. After retirement, Wayne worked part-time from 1997 to 2005 at Pathfinder Irrigation District. Throughout his life, he enjoyed listening to authentic German polka and watching and spending time with all his grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty of Mitchell; children Sheila (Mark) Yung of Torrington and Dale (Jenny) Batt of Mitchell; grandchildren Lindsey Maybee and Ryan (Samantha) Yung of Torrington and Jesse (Kassidy Jenkins) Young and Corbin Batt of Mitchell; great-grandchildren Claire and Cole Maybee and Matilda Yung of Torrington; sisters Dorthea Batt of Gering, Delores (George) Kautz of Belton, TX, and Donna (Jim) Wright of Westminster, CO; brothers Ed (Carol) Batt of Scottsbluff and Gary (Nancy) Batt of Gering; brother-in-laws Ray Demand of San Antonio, TX and Dwight (Susan Craig) Deines of Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Karen Demand.