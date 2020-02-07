Wayne Eugene Batt, 85, Mitchell

Wayne Eugene Batt, 85, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill with Pastor Kenneth Humphrey officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Wayne’s honor be made in care of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mitchell Fire Department or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Wayne’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com . Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.