Wilber J. “Andy” Andersen, 75, Mitchell

Wilber J. “Andy” Andersen, 75, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday,

November 13, 2015 at Monument Care and Rehab in Scottsbluff. Per Andy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Bonnie requests that memorial contributions be made in Andy's name to the Panhandle Humane Society, 126 S Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Andy was born August 15, 1944 in Torrington, WY to Valdemar J. and Ferne M. (Smith) Andersen. He was one of 10 children! Andy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era earning an Honorable Discharge. He was a truck driver driving for different companies, including NTC which is now closed. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Krause on July 25, 1987 in Racine, WI.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie of Mitchell; ; sons: Travis Andersen

of WA and Waylon Andersen of Scottsbluff; daughters: Cherymie

Anderson of Minatare and Chandra Hopson of WA; step-daughter Julie Walker (Dale) of Lebanon, TN; “adopted daughter” Sara of CO; sisters: Ramona Olson of Frederick, CO and Betty Robertson of Centerville, TX; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 of his siblings.