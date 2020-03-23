Wilfred Deines, 96, formerly of rural Bayard

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Wilfred Deines, age 96, at Longmont United Hospital, from complications of pneumonia. He was surrounded by his family.

Wilfred was born, October 1, 1923, in Bayard, NE, the eldest child of Henry Deines Jr and Dolly (Rau) Deines. He grew up farming with his family, attended Bayard High School, then went on to serve in the US Navy from 1942-1946. During his service, he transited the Panama Canal, served in the Pacific Theater of WWII, and got to see Alaska, Australia, New Guinea, and India. Once back in the States, he met the love of his life, Dollie, whom he married and loved for over 72 years. They farmed and raised their family in Bayard. In 1970 they moved to Colorado, where they opened and operated The Office Bar and Restaurant in Longmont until they retired in 1986.

Wilfred will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was extremely proud of his children and was quick to tell everyone about their accomplishments. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making them all feel like his favorite. They loved his stories, no matter how many times he told them. Among their favorites was that he was so strong, even he was afraid of his own right arm. Wilfred also enjoyed polkas and car racing, a hobby he started with his boys back on the farm in Bayard and continued throughout the years, eventually including his grandsons. He loved Saturday nights at the track.

Wilfred is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dollie (Becker,) three children, David (Loni) Deines of Gering, NE, Linda (Steve) Mueller of North Platte, NE, and Donald Deines of Longmont, CO. Seven grandchildren, Paul (Kimberly) Deines, Lee (Kasey) Mueller, Tracy (Lance) Wiese, Lindsey (Heath) Denisse, Tia Deines, Adam (Michelle) Deines, and Cassidy (Justin) Baum. Sixteen great grandchildren, Madeline, Dalton, Sarah and Elizabeth Wiese, Ryan and Kamryn Deines, Ethan and Evan Sluder, Libby and Murphy Baum, Austin, Riley and Ellie Denisse, Addyson Mueller, and Chase and Laney Deines. A brother, Leonard (Janice) Deines of Torrington, WY and sister, Evelyn Henkel of Bayard, NE.

Wilfred was preceded in death by parents Henry and Dolly, sisters Elnora Kildow and Elvira Libsack, twin brothers Harold and Raymond Deines, brother Harvey Deines, and daughter-in-law Lynn Sales.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service inurnment will be at a later date. Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman St, Longmont, CO 80501 is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Legion Post 32, 315 South Bowen St, Longmont, CO 80501, which Wilfred was a member of for 72 years.