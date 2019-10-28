Willard D. Bauer, 92, Scottsbluff

Willard D. Bauer, age 92 of Scottsbluff NE passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home. Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation. His graveside service will be Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating with Military Honors provided by Gering Legion Post #36 Honor Guard, followed by a memorial gathering at Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home from 3-4 p.m. in the Great Room. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home. Online condolences may be made by viewing Willard’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Willard was born Jan. 24th, 1927, in Scottsbluff NE to Nicholas Bauer and Amelia (Burbach) Bauer. He attended school in Minatare NE. Willard married Esther I. Betzold on June 26, 1949. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII, then spent his career working for Swift and Company for 42 years. 30 years in Scottsbluff, 2 years in Grand Island and 10 years in Omaha. He retired in 1989 and relocated with his wife back to Scottsbluff until 2005 when she passed away. Willard moved with his daughter in 2014 and spent time between Ft. Pierce FL and Aurora CO until he moved into the Western Nebraska Veteran’s home in Nov. 2018.

Willard is survived by his 2 daughters Debra (Rodger) Cornell, Diana (Tom) Brennan; 4 grandchildren Dan (Chandra), Terry, Sean Brennan and Summer (Corey) Warner; 5 great granddaughters Tyler (Isaiah), Breanna, Bailey, Ava Brennan and Parker Warner; sister Maryann Heinz; and sisters-in-law Helen and Joan Bauer.

He is preceded in death by his dad, stepdad and mother, wife Esther, brothers George, Harvey, Leonard (Ginny) Bauer, brother-in-law Lynn Heinz and special friend Peggy Bixler.