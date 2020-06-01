William “Bill” A. Bottom, 93, Scottsbluff

William “Bill” A. Bottom, 93, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. His graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating. Memorials in Bill’s memory may be given to The Residency Care Center Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting Bill’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Bill was born June 27, 1926, at Lingle, Wyoming to Grayson and Fannie (Doegon) Bottom. He graduated from the Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1944. On June 9, 1945, he married Nelda Reece in Scottsbluff. He worked as a dispatcher for Western Nebraska Express Trucking in Scottsbluff for many years and later for Rocor Trucking in St. Joseph, Missouri for several years, retiring in 1988.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff, Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, and Elks Club. He enjoyed traveling and photography.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Brian Bottom; brothers, Houston, Harry, and Ernest Bottom; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Fox and Charlotte Thieman.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Bobbie (Ken) Johnson of Scottsbluff.