William “Bill” Allen Heinrich, 64, Oshkosh

William “Bill” Allen Heinrich, 64, of Oshkosh, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Oshkosh.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, no formal services will be held. A private family gathering to distribute ashes will be held at a later date.

To honor Bill’s memory, feel free to donate to your local food bank, animal rescue or drop extra in the Red Kettles.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh assisted the family with the cremation.

William Allen Heinrich was born January 16, 1956 to Denzel and Solange Heinrich of Campbell, NE. He graduated from Campbell High School in 1974 and began working on the family farm in the Campbell area. He moved to South Dakota where he operated heavy equipment for many years. Bill relocated to Wyoming to try to do odd jobs on his own. His business card read: Jack of all trades, Master of none. His love for farming, particularly cattle, lead him to Oshkosh, NE where he was employed by a large cattle company. He loved the outdoors and being around people! He was a quiet giver. He bought canned goods for the food bank EVERY shopping trip and made sure he included a little food for pets. He left huge tips when it appeared someone was having a hard day serving people. He supported the under-dog every time.

Bill is survived by 3 brothers, Richard, Keith and Tim; 1 sister, Mary; his daughter, Ashley; 2 stepchildren, Kyle and a step-daughter; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Terry; 1 sister, Lisa; and his beloved dog, Annabella.