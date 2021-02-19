William (Bill) Allen Henderson, 95, Scottsbluff

William (Bill) Allen Henderson, 95, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully Tuesday February 16th with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United State Navy. A celebration of his life to follow at a later date. Online condolences by be made by visiting Bill’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Bill was born May 7, 1925 in Boxholm, IA to Jean (Carlson) and Axel Henderson. The family moved to Boone, Iowa in 1930, and to Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1937. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1943 where he was a member of the 1941 Nebraska State Basketball Championship team. Bill was listed on the Omaha World Herald All State basketball team in 1943.

Enlisting in the Navy Air Corp in 1943, he was honorably discharged in late 1944 and subsequently joined the Merchant Marines. He graduated from Denver University in 1948 with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting.

Bill married his best friend, Lenore Abel, on December 16th 1951. They were blessed with two children, Lori Lynn and William Abel. They were married over 65 years when Lenore passed away in 2017. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lenore, his daughter Lori, and his brothers John A. and Keith Palmer Henderson. He is survived by son Bill Henderson (Deb) of Granger, IN, son-in-law Jim Henderson (Nashville TN), granddaughters: Taylor (Paul) Macaluso of Roswell, GA, Claire Henderson of Indianapolis, IN, Audrey Henderson of St Louis, MO, and one great granddaughter, Emerson Macaluso.

Bill was a Vice-President, co-owner, and Office Manager with Hiner Implement for over 40 years.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee, was a member of the American Legion, and the Scottsbluff Country Club. He spent many years enjoying his passion for golf, winning many local tournaments and club championships. His kind, compassionate, generous demeanor was evident to all he came in contact with.

A memorial for the junior golf program has been established in Bills honor at Scottsbluff High School Booster Club Golf Program.