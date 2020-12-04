William (Bill) Britthouer, 80 passed away November 29, 2020 at Mitchell Care Center from Covid and other related health conditions. Cremation has taken place at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel and there will be no services as per his request. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Bill was born September 27, 1940 to William and Amellia (Fox) Britthouer they lived in a small home on the family farm north of Minatare, Nebraska where he and his two sisters were born. The house is in the National Historical Registry for one of the oldest homes it still stands today. The family later moved to other farms in Scottsbluff, south Morrill, Torrington, Wyoming and Banner County where he graduated in 1959 and went into the Air Force and was honorably discharged due to health reasons in 1960. H met and married Wilda (Lowry) Britthouer on January 20, 1961, one daughter was born Jackie Britthouer. Bill and Wilda were foster parents to many young children and babies as to shich, one boy was adopted Timothy Britthouer.

Bill was a meat cutter from his teenage years to the time of his retirement. He worked for Alexanders Supermarket, Bailys, and COOP from which he retired. Bill and Wilda divorced after 28 years of marriage and remained friends. After ill health Bill went to Mitchell Care Center until his passing. Bill loved everyone around him especially his grandchildren and great grandkids.

Bill is survived by his exwife Wilda Britthouer of Mitchell; daughter Jackie (Britthouer) Bernhardt of Morrill, NE; son Timothy Britthouer of Scottsbluff, NE; granddaughter Danielle (Bernhardt) David Fertig of Wheatland, WY; grandson Levi and Lacy (Erdman) Bernhardt of Morrill, NE; four great grandchildren Jazlyn Garner of Morrill, NE, Madaline Garner of Wheatland, WY and Coy Bernhardt and Caden Lewis of Morrill, NE; two sisters Marion Hoy of Scottsbluff, NE and Phyllis Chipman of Gering; brother Robert Britthouer of Henning, TN; two nieces and two nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two nephews Kent and Kurt Torrey, two brothers-in-law Key Hoy and Ron Chipman and son-in-law Rick Bernhardt.