William (Bill) Eugene Howe, Sr., 93, Gering

William (Bill) Eugene Howe Sr., 93 of Gering, Nebraska went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for family. A memorial service will be held at WestWay Christian Church, Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 am officiated by his grandson, Aaron Prohs. Bill’s service will be life streamed on the WestWay Christian Church Facebook page for those that cannot make it. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Sunday at Bridgman Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s honor be made in care of Summit Christian College or Westway Christian Church. Online condolences may be left and his full obituary may be viewed at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

MASKS REQUIRED!

Bill was born April 6, 1927 to Charles and Mattie Howe in Alliance/Hemingford area and attended rural schools in that area. Bill was a lifelong member of the Christian church, he served as a preacher, an elder, taught adult Sunday School classes for nearly 60 years as well as serving the church in many other areas.

They had five children: William, Catherine, Rebecca, Deborah, and Cherri. After the death of their daughter, Debbie, Bill and Betty adopted her children Melissa and Stephen. They also fostered several handicap children throughout the years. He was loving, caring, and taught us all about the Word of God. He lived what he taught. He was an example of God’s Love throughout his life and a great example to all his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and everyone he met along life’s journey.

Survivors include his children Bill (Carmie) Howe, Cathy Howe Mitchell, Rebecca (Carl) Schwarz, Cherri (Kenneth) Libsack, Melissa (Aaron) Prohs, and Stephen Howe, sister Bernice (Bunny) Greenwood. Grandchildren Billie Kay, Cassie, Betsy (Mark), Catina, Sean (Mary), Emily (Craig), Justin, Kendra, Joshua, and Zachary. Eighteen Great-Grandchildren and Seven Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Preceding Bill in death were his wife, Betty, his parents Charles and Mattie, brothers Clair, Bob, Stan, and Donald, sisters Myrtle and Betty, daughter Debbie, and granddaughter Chantell.