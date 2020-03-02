William “Bill” James Carr, 85, Scottsbluff

William “Bill” James Carr, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. His Rosary Service will be held at 6pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s honor may be made in care of St. Agnes Catholic Church or St. Agnes Catholic School in care of Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be made by viewing Bill’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Bill was born December 5, 1934, in Lewistown, Montana, to Ray and Ruth (Stephens) Carr. He was the 5th of six children and attended schools in Christina and Broadus before graduating from Winifred, Montana, in 1953. He worked as a rancher in Montana, and security guard for Boeing in Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, and Nebraska. After settling in Nebraska, he was a milkman, plumber and owner of the Rancho Tavern in Minatare, Nebraska. Then he farmed, owned the Westward Ho Motel, and worked at Platte Valley Livestock for 18 years.

Bill married Lucille Dorothy Simac in 1955 in Hilzer, MT, and they celebrated their 65th anniversary on Saturday, February 22. Together, they raised four boys and two girls. Bill and Lucy attend St. Agnes Parish, where Bill served as an usher. Bill also served as the Mayor of Minatare in the 1970’s.

Bill was known as the “Music Man” and loved to play music for everyone on the piano, accordion, or organ. While they owned the Rancho, he had a band called “Bill Carr and the Merrymen” and held dances on the weekends. Bill loved to make people happy, and he never, ever met a stranger. He was always ready for a card game, his smile and sense of humor will never be forgotten.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lucille; sons Ray Carr of Raymond, Nebraska, Brett (Pam) Carr of Gibbon, Nebraska, and Calvin Carr of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters Cindy (Mark) Hald of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Cheryl (Bryon) Mowry of Sheridan, Wyoming; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren; brother John Carr, Belmopan, Belize, and numerous sister and brother in laws, as well as nieces and nephews.

His son Rex, his parents, three sisters and one brother preceded him in death.