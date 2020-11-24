William Bruntz, 91, Haxton, Co.

William Bruntz, 91 of Haxton, Colorado passed away in Ft. Morgan, Colorado on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

His graveside services will be held on Monday, November 30 at 1:30pm at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Ben Poole officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and the American Legion Post #36 Honor Guard. Visitation will be Monday at Gering Memorial Chapel from noon to 1pm. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

He was born January 23, 1929 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Fred and Mary (Wambolt) Bruntz. He married Luella Bartels on August 3, 1945. In 1952, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his service time he was a barber. He was honorably discharged in 1954.

Bill was a farmer, auctioneer, owned his own service station, truck driver, worked on trailers, trained students for truck driving and raised his cattle and enjoyed every minute of it!

He is survived by his children: Roger (Linda) Bruntz, Rosella (Bob) Avey, Randy (Karen) Bruntz, Sr., Rita (Russell) Rhoads, Rodney Bruntz, Sr and Reva Bruntz; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister Wilma (LeRoy) Hessler and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife and 12 siblings.