William Henry Wisswell, Sr., Scottsbluff

William Henry Wisswell, Sr was born on September 4, 1943 and passed away in his home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on February 13, 2021.

Better known as “Bill” was a loving Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Robert and Mary (Brockett) Wisswell gave birth to their 5th and youngest child in Port Huron, Michigan where they moved between town and the countryside in his childhood. As an adult he lived in Texas, California, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska where he chose to live out his retirement. From serving in the Army as a Medic, gas station attendant, Truck driver, Milk Man to recovering furniture, car interiors, boats and even working as a security guard, Bill lived a full and happy life.

Bill is joined in heaven by his mother, father, oldest sister Mary Louise, nieces, nephews, many other family members and friends that have left this world before him.

Those that he left behind include his devoted wife of 45 years, Janet Wisswell (LePiors), sisters Betty Britz, Glenna Yoas and brother Robert Wisswell. His children Bill Wisswell Jr, Jeanette Kramp (Mark Sr.), Jennifer Fowler (Cory) and grandchildren Justin Kramp (Kelly), Mark Kramp Jr, Amanda Burns (John), Ryan Kramp, Frank Wisswell, Susan Wisswell, Victoria Wisswell, Blake Wisswell, Destinee Diodene and Oakley Diodene. As well as his 12 great-grandchildren and many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Lastly, he leaves behind four 4-legged buddies that will miss snuggling with him.