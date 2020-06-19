William John Muhr, 61, Morrill

Funeral services for William John Muhr, age 61 of Morrill, NE, who died June 14th, will be held June 28th, at 1:00pm, at Morrill American Legion.

He was born May 19th, 1959 at Burlington, Vermont, to Eldon Wesley Muhr and Eva Marie Blow, and received his early education in the Banner County Schools, graduating from Banner County High School and attending Wyoming Technical College. He and Josie Kelley were married on May 25th, 2001 in Morrill Nebraska, where they made their home.

Will enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. Riding his motorcycle was his passion and he was a Patriot Guard Rider. He also loved giving his grandchildren rides.

Survivors include his wife, Josie Muhr; his mother, Eva Marie Muhr; brothers, Glenn (Lori) Muhr, Gene (Kathy) Muhr, Eldon (Thelma) Muhr; all of his step-children; and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eldon Wesley Muhr, and son, Richard Davis, and grandparents.

Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com