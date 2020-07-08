Willie Blanco, Jr., 73, Mitchell

Willie Blanco, Jr., 73, of Mitchell, took our Lord’s hand on July 5, 2020. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at the Forest Lawn Cemetery near Morrill. A Rosary service will be held at 6 PM on Friday, July 10th at the Church, with visitation an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Connie Blanco at 1502 19th Avenue, Mitchell, NE 69357. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Willie was born December 5, 1946 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Willie and Rosie Blanco. He grew up in Mitchell with his parents and five siblings. In 1967 he met the love of his life, Connie Cisneros, whom he married one year later. In that same year, they had their first son, Gregory, 10 years later they welcomed their set of twins Adrian and Andrea.

Willie worked numerous jobs, but his main occupation was construction, retiring in 2015. He greatly anticipated working the sugar beet campaign each year at the Scottsbluff factory. Willie enjoyed keeping up his yard, cars, music (golden oldies), keno, football, fishing, and was a dancer. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife Connie Blanco, sons Gregory (Priscilla) Blanco of Scottsbluff and Adrian Blanco of Mitchell; daughter Andrea Blanco of Scottsbluff; four grandchildren: Sadishia Blanco, Isaiah Blanco, Elijah Blanco, and Griffen McCollum; great-granddaughter Khalia Havranek; siblings: Phillip (Lisa) Blanco of Gering, Eloise Marquez of Mitchell, Bernadine Olin of Lincoln, and James Blanco of Grand Island, NE; and numerous extended family members.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Rosie; sister Christina Blanco Marquez; brother Steven Blanco; and nephew Dominic Marquez.

Dad is gone but our memories will go on forever!