Wilma Jean Buchhammer, 88, Gering

Wilma Jean Buchhammer, 88, of Gering, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her funeral will be held at 10am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Wilma’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Wilma’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

In respect for our mother who died of Covid-19, masks are strongly required for the visitation and the funeral. The funeral will be live streamed on Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook page.

Wilma was born February 21st, 1932, to Alexander and Irene Ziegler at Scottsbluff. She received her education at Lake Alice Country School and Scottsbluff High School, graduating in 1949. She married Robert Buchhammer December 28, 1952 at Scottsbluff. She worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses and in the office at Herbergers until she retired.

Wilma was a member of Zion Evangelical Church.

Survivors include daughter Robin of Scottsbluff, sons Kim of Arvada, CO and Mark (Amy) of Scottsbluff; grandsons Cooper and Gunnar of Scottsbluff; and sister Florine Votruba of Hemingford.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the Heritage Health Care Center staff for the true unsung heroes that they are.