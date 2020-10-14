Wilma L. Gibson, 91, Scottsbluff

Wilma L Gibson 91, of Scottsbluff, passed away at Monument Care and Rehabilitation Center on October 12, 2020. Her memorial service will be held at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. The service will be streamed live on Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook page. Cremation has occurred and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be designated to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Wilma’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Wilma was born to Joe and Pauline Spurgeon on May 30, 1929. She was raised on the family farm east of Scottsbluff in the Hillcrest Community. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1947 and began nursing school at the West Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing. She married Henry Dean Gibson on April 1, 1948 and together they had one son and two daughters.

After the children grew older, she worked many years as a Nurse’s Aide at St. Mary’s Hospital and Regional West Medical Center. Wilma enjoyed her work and was a compassionate care giver. After retiring, Wilma and Dean enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Wilma was a member of First Christian Church in Scottsbluff.

Wilma was a caring mother and grandmother and loved her family. She enjoyed reading, listening to country and gospel music, and watching old Western programs.

She is survived by her son Clayton Gibson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters Nancy Marsh of Gering and Karen (Steve) Evans of Scottsbluff; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Dean; brothers Bob, John and Ed Spurgeon; sisters Ruth McKinley, Martha Ravenscroft, and Phyllis Drawbaugh.