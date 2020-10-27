Wm. David “Dave” Buskirk, 89, Bayard

Wm. David “Dave” Buskirk, 89, of Bayard, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, at Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Bill Ferrero officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the church. Cremation will follow the service. Memorials may be made in care of the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left by visiting Dave’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Dave, the eighth child of ten was born September 11, 1931, at O’Neill, Nebraska to Carl F. and Agusta Sylvia (Opkis) Buskirk. He moved to Bayard with his family where he attended schools. He then worked on the family farm until he enlisted in the United States Army February 9, 1955 and served until his honorable discharge May 3, 1956. Following his discharge, he returned to work on the family farm. On September 27, 1955, he married Irene Leinweber at Scottsbluff.

They farmed north of Minatare until moving into Bayard in 1963. He went to work for Great Western Sugar in Bayard in 1965, retiring at age 62 in 1993. He then worked numerous jobs including Bayard Automotive until his health failed.

Dave was a member of the Bayard Church of Christ. He was an avid Harley motorcycle rider and loved to travel the country with his wife on back. He belonged to Ya’ll Come Motorcycle Club.

Survivors include his wife, Irene Buskirk; sister, Pearl Steffensmeier; children, Tracy (Sheryl) Buskirk, Bill Buskirk, Carl (Kathie) Buskirk, Jody (Angie) Buskirk, Sylvia (Rodney) Piester, and Duane (Chris) Buskirk; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and one granddaughter.