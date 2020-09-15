class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485147 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

1 Dead in Fiery Crash at Airport Parking Lot in Denver

BY Associated Press | September 15, 2020
Authorities in Denver say one person has died after a vehicle drove off a parking garage at the Denver International Airport on Monday.

KCNC-TV reported that the Denver Police Department said the car drove off level six of the parking garage and landed on level four before bursting into flames.

Photos of the crash showed a car upside-down and on fire. Authorities closed vehicle access to the west terminal of the airport for three hours. The airport said levels five and six were reopened around 7 a.m. and level four was expected to reopen later. No further information was immediately made available.

