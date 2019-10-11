$1 million damage claim lodged with City of Alliance

The City of Alliance has received a letter from lawyers representing a man who is seeking $1 million for contracting Legionnaire’s Disease and Giardiasis, allegedly from the city water supply, in November 2018.

In the tort claim notice, the Omaha law firm of High & Younes, LLC. says 58-year-old Robert Brown collapsed while staying at the 1st Interstate Inn, and during the course of his medical treatment it was determined he had been exposed to Legionella bacteria and Giardia.

The letter says Brown was initially treated at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, then transferred to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, and later transferred to either UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado or Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, Colorado.

Attorney Frank Younes wrote: “Mr. Brown’s life expectancy has been severely reduced, and he is permanently disabled requiring constant oxygen for his breathing. He is unable to work or exert himself in anyway. As a result of his medical treatment we believe he incurred in excess of $500,000 in medical expenses.”

The letter continues that the law firm is still gathering records and will provide them at a later date, but submitted a demand for settlement to the City of Alliance for “$1,000,000.00, the maximum amount allowed pursuant to the (Nebraska) Political Subdivisions Tort Claim Act”. The letter also demands the city preserve, among other documents, all water testing and treatment records.

The Alliance City Council acknowledged receipt of the demand letter during their Oct. 1 meeting, taking no action on the tort claim.