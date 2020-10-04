$10.4 Million in Proceeds Raised for Nebraska Lottery Beneficiaries

The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed among its beneficiary funds $10,436,890, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales for the previous three months.

A total of $793,327,903 has been distributed in quarterly transfers since the Nebraska Lottery began operation on September 11, 1993. The latest transfer, made the week of October 2, was distributed among beneficiaries in the following manner:

Nebraska Education Improvement Fund, $4,421,916;

Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund, $4,421,916;

Nebraska State Fair Support and Improvement Fund, $993,689; and

Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund, $599,369.

Amendment 4 passed by Nebraska voters in November of 2004 established the following distribution formula: Education as directed by the Legislature (44.5 percent) – currently distributed to the Nebraska Education Improvement Fund; Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund (44.5 percent); Nebraska State Fair (10 percent); and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund (1 percent, plus the first $500,000 in fund proceeds each fiscal year).

The funds’ respective totals to date are:

Nebraska Education Improvement Fund, $81,629,859;

Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund, $338,321,181;

Nebraska State Fair Support and Improvement Fund, $56,485,267; and

Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund, $18,278,282.

Prior to July 1, 2016, the Education Innovation Fund received proceeds totaling $174,222,842, and the Nebraska Opportunity Grant Fund received proceeds totaling $100,929,476.

Prior to July 1, 1997, the Solid Waste Landfill Closure Assistance Fund received proceeds totaling $18,460,996. In 2004, the Legislature directed that a one-time transfer of $5 million be made to the State General Fund.

Criteria for proceeds distribution are established by the beneficiary funds in accordance with legislative mandates. Every county in Nebraska has received service through grants funded with Nebraska Lottery proceeds.

The Nebraska Lottery marked $3 billion in total sales (since 1993) in June 2019.