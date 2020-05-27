1,000 NPPD Customers from Lisco to Lewellen Impacted by Power Outage

Nebraska Public Power District officials say approximately 1,000 customers in Garden County along Highway 26 have been impacted by a power outage Wednesday morning.

NPPD Media Services Supervisor Mark Becker says the outage hit around 10 a.m. Mountain time, with service lost in an area stretching from Lisco to Lewellen according to the NPPD online outage map.

Becker says a fault on a transmission line in the Big Springs area has been determined to be the cause of the outage, a crew has been dispatched for repairs and NPPD control centers are presently handling the issue.

No word yet on when power would be restored to those customers impacted.