1,000+ Served by Thanksgiving in the Valley Volunteers

The look and feel may have been different this year, but the need and desire to serve was no less during this year’s Thanksgiving in the Valley.

Organizers say more than 1,000 meals were served during this year’s event, more than 600 of them by those volunteering to make deliveries, and the rest to walk-ups and drive-thru diners.

The 2020 event was modified due to the virus pandemic, with no dine-in options, only dinner requests to go. Between 50 and 60 volunteers started the day around 8 a. m., pre-packaging as much of each meal as possible.

Deliveries started early this year, so walk- and drive-ups could be served quickly, and organizer Kendra Feather told KNEB News the volunteer spirit was strong. “I’ve had new volunteers this year, I’ve had some young volunteers, and one who came in today who’s 80 years old,” said Feather. “We are very blessed in our community, people have been very generous with their donations, either monetary donations, or donations of food.”

Thanksgiving in the Valley was made possible by the generous support of The Scottsbluff Elks Club, Guadalupe Center, Scottsbluff-Gering Soup Kitchen, Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, ALLO Communications, Highland Dairy, Northfield Retirement, Great Western Bank, and Ideal Linen.