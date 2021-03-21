118 UNMC Senior Medical Students Receive Residency Assignments

A total of 118 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha received their residency assignments today.

Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students – a day when students across the country learn where they will train the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

Forty-three percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 58 percent matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.

The UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, are listed by hometown, name, specialty and location of residency assignment.

CLASS OF 2021 RESIDENCY ASSIGNMENTS

ALLIANCE Logan Spencer Ford, UNMC, Psychiatry, Omaha, NE

BELLEVUE Kevin Frederick Hanna, Mayo Clinic, Urology, Rochester, MN, Maxwell Frederick Lydiatt, UNMC, Psychiatry, Omaha, NE

BLAIR Mitchel Wayne Misfeldt, University of Kansas School of Medicine- Kansas City, Med-Prelim/Radiology, Kansas City, MO

BRIDGEPORT Devor Howard O’Connor, UNMC, Medicine-Preliminary, Omaha, NE, Dermatology, Marshfield, WI

COLUMBUS Jacob Gregory Jarecke, Medical University of SC, Anesthesiology, Charleston, SC, Olivia M. Sonderman, CA Pacific Med Center, Medicine-Preliminary, San Francisco, CA, Stanford Univ. Progs-CA, Anesthesiology, Stanford, CA

CRETE Nathan Eli Harms, UNMC, Family Medicine/Kearney, Omaha, NE

ELKHORN Lauren Emily Greufe, University of South Florida Morsani COM-Tampa, Medicine-Preliminary, Tampa, FL, UNMC, Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE, Ryan G. Larsen, UNMC Urology, Omaha, NE, Colton Thomas Roessner Ohio State University Med Ctr, Anesthesiology/Clinical Base Year, Columbus, OH

FAIRBURY Jenna Lynn Scholl, San Antonio Military Medical Center, Pediatrics, San Antonio, TX

FILLEY Jeffrey John Wallman, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE

FORDYCE Katelyn Renee Haiar, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE

FREMONT Justin J. Grassmeyer, Oregon Health Sciences University, Medicine-Preliminary/ Ophthalmology, Ellen Janssen, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE, Rachel Marie Samuelson, Univ. of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, Transitional, Sioux Falls, SD, Vanderbilt Univ. Med Ctr-TN Dermatology, Nashville, TN

GIBBON Richard Chen, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Anesthesiology, Iowa City, IA

GILTNER Chelsey Rae Urbauer, UNMC, Pediatrics, Omaha, NE

GORDON Sara Marie Marlatt, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE

GRAND ISLAND Kaitlin A. Hehnke, UNMC, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Omaha, NE, Courtney Marie Venegas, UNMC, Neurology, Omaha, NE

GREELEY Kelsey Woods, Wellstar Kennestone Reg Med Ctr-GA, Emergency Medicine, Marietta, GA

GRETNA Benjamin Allen Stoltenberg, U Illinois COLLEGE OF MEDICINE-Chicago, Pediatrics, Chicago, IL

HASTINGS Patrick Jay Opperman, UNMC, Neurological Surgery, Omaha, NE, Sean Charles Selko, University of Utah Health, Internal Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT

IMPERIAL Justin C. German, Mercy Med Ctr, Internal Medicine, Des Moines, IA

KIMBALL Constance J. Mietus, U Massachusetts Med School, Neurological Surgery, Worchester, MA

LEWELLEN Joshua Seth Lallman, UNMC, Medicine-Pediatrics, Omaha, NE

LEXINGTON Wilfredo Alexander Lopez, U Oklahoma College of Medicine, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Tulsa, OK

LINCOLN Freshta Baher, Swedish Med Ctr-WA, Family Medicine Seattle, WA, Melissa Morgan Bavitz, U Kansas SOM-Kansas City, Anesthesiology, Kansas City, KS, Carly Marie Faller, Wake Forest Baptist Med Ctr-NC, Internal Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, Nathaniel Robert Mattison, LSUHSC, Emergency Medicine, Shreveport, LA, Elsa Ann Parr, UNMC, Medicine-Preliminary, Omaha, NE, Mayo Clinic School of Grad Med Educ, Radiation Oncology Rochester, MN, Jeremy S. Payne, UNMC, Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE, Kathryn Ann Rentfro, U Connecticut School of Medicine, Medicine-Preliminary, Farmington, CT, U of Minnesota Med School, Dermatology, Minneapolis, MN, RemyGrace Marie Sass, UNMC, Internal Medicine Omaha, NE, Victoria Jasmine, Shum, Eastern VA Med School, Pediatrics, Norfolk, VA

MINDEN Jarod Parker Speer, Ohio State University Med Ctr, Anesthesiology/Clinical Base Year, Columbus, OH

NEBRASKA CITY Kelli Christine Kosako Yost, U Arizona College of Medicine, Internal Medicine, Phoenix, AZ, Jacob Daniel Vasa, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE

NORFOLK Jessica Rae Emory, Texas Tech U Affiliated, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Amarillo, TX, Amy Marie Miller, Creighton Univ Affiliated Hospitals, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Phoenix, AZ

OAKLAND Megan Nicole Byrnes, ProHealth Waukesha Mem Hosp, Family Medicine, Waukesha, WI

OCONTO Garret Glen Dockweiler, McLennan County Family Medicine, Waco, TX

OMAHA Brett Andrew Begley, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE, Madeline Rose Cloonan, UNMC, General Surgery, Omaha, NE, Isaiah T. Crum, UPMC Medical Education, Psychiatry/General/Child, Pittsburg, PA, John Derr, UNMC, Emergency Medicine, Omaha, NE, Adam D. DeVries, UNMC, Pediatrics, Omaha, NE, Taylor Mackenzie Ditoro, St. Louis Univ SOM, Obstetrics-Gynecology, St. Louis, MO, Katherine Marie, Dudley, Northwestern McGaw/NMH/VA, Anesthesiology, Chicago, IL, Cale Jacob Ewald, Univ. of Missouri-KC, Anesthesiology/St. Lukes, Kansas City, MO, Claire Chandler Ferguson, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE, Ryan James Forney, Amita Resurrection Med Ctr, Transitional, Chicago IL, Creighton Univ Affiliated Hospitals-AZ, Radiology-Diagnostic/St. Josephs, Phoenix, AZ, Paul Atticus Harding, UNMC, Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE, Ralph Joseph Hauke, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE, Austin Jeffre Helmink, UNMC, Pathology, Omaha, NE, Grayson P. Huben, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE, Tyler Joseph Kallman, UNMC, Orthopaedic Surgery, Omaha, NE, Emily Rose Keit, U South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, Med-Preliminary/Radiation Oncology, Jake Alan Luther, UNMC, Medicine-Preliminary, Omaha, NE, Creighton Univ Affiliated Hospitals-AZ, Radiation Diagnostics/St. Josephs, Phoenix, AZ, Collin J. Macdonald, Penn State Hershey Med Ctr, Plastic Surgery, Hersey, PA, Haley B. Mathews, UNMC, Family Medicine, Omaha, NE, Harrison Charles McMinn, Barnes-Jewish Hosp, Medicine-Primary, St. Louis, MO, Robert Charles Messersmith, Virginia Commonwealth U Health Sys, Medicine-Pediatrics, Richmond, VA, Henry Peter Mishek, Univ of Missouri-KC, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Kansas City, MO, Erica Marie North, Univ of South Dakota SOM, Psychiatry, Sioux Falls, SD, Matthew David O’Dell, University of Utah Health, Internal Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT, Ann Kathryn Pearson, UNMC, Emergency Medicine, Omaha, NE, Alexander Joseph Penrice, Rush University Med Ctr, Internal Medicine, Chicago, IL, Sruti V. Prathivadhi-Bhayankaram, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Internal Medicine, Iowa City, IA, Evan Michael Ryan, UNMC, Otolaryngology, Omaha, NE, Jared Davis Vanlandingham, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE, Jacquelyn Diane Williams, Nellis Air Force Base/Nevada School of Medicine, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Las Vegas, NV, Samuel Lawrence Wood, UNMC, Medicine-Preliminary, Omaha, NE, Tailong Xu, Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, Radiology-Diagnostic, Shreveport, LA, Nicholas Clayton Yeutter, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE

OSHKOSH Mitchell Lee Milanuk, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE

PLATTSMOUTH Victoria Rose Blankman, Vidant Med Ctr/East Carolina Univ, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Greenville, NC

RALSTON Kyle Thomas Sramek, Creighton Univ Affiliated Hospitals, Psychiatry, Omaha, NE

SCOTTSBLUFF Taylor Nicole Ziegler, UNMC, Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE

SEWARD Thomas D. Bainter, UNMC, Psychiatry, Omaha, NE

STUART Jordan Edward Kunz, UNMC, Family Medicine/Grand Island, Omaha, NE

VALPARAISO Tyson Phillip Carlson, Lincoln Med Ed Partnership-NE, Family Medicine, Lincoln, NE

WISNER Steven Paul Schutte, UNMC, Medicine-Primary, Omaha, NE

STOCKTON CA Samantha Victoria McGirr, UNMC Medicine-Preliminary/ Radiology-Diagnostic, Omaha, NE

BOULDER CO Harrison Lang, Mayo Clinic, Radiology-Diagnostic, Phoenix, AZ

DENVER CO Shannon Elizabeth Hegemann, Childrens Mercy Hospital-MO, Pediatrics, Kansas City, MO

WAPAH HI Kelsey Yamada, Penn State Hershey Med Ctr, Medicine-Pediatrics, Hershey, PA

PARK RIDGE IL John David Schmitz, UNMC, Emergency Medicine, Omaha, NE

TOPEKA KS Allison Nicole Vlach, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Internal Medicine, Falls Church, VA

ALEXANDRIA MN Nathan Scott Goergen, UNMC, Anesthesiology, Omaha, NE

GOODHUE MN Kyle Drehmel, Gundersen Lutheran Med Foundation-WI, Family Medicine, La Crosse, WI

KANSAS CITY MO Oladapo Olalekan Akinmoladun, Madigan Army Medical Center, General Surgery, McChord, WA, Richard L. Sleightholm, UCLA Med Ctr-CA, Pediatrics/PSTP, Los Angeles, CA

LAS CRUCES NM Alex Marie Mills, Wright-Patterson, AFB, Pediatrics, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH

NEW YORK NY Terrence Ashdon Kumar II, UNMC, General Surgery, Omaha, NE

SALT LAKE CITY, UT Zane John Blank, Boise VA Med Ctr, Medicine-Preliminary, Bosie, ID, UNMC, Radiology-Diagnostic, Omaha, NE

ALEXANDRIA VA Mark Joseph Pickeral, UNMC, Emergency Medicine, Omaha, NE

FT. BELVOIR VA Jacqueline Danielle Florick, NYU Grossman School of Medicine-NY, Emergency Medicine, New York, NY

COLVILLE WA Vanessa Virginia Woodard, Virginia Mason Med Ctr-WA, Medicine-Primary, Seattle, WA

GREEN BAY WI Morgan Elizabeth Smeester, Ft. Wayne Med Ed Prog-IN, Family Medicine, Fort Wayne, IL

BEIJING CHINA Jinfeng Jiang, Washington University School of Medicine, Urology, St. Louis, MO

LIAOCHENG CHINA Ran Jing, U Michigan Hospitals, Interventional Radiology, Ann Arbor, MI

KISUMU KENYA Elizabeth Claire Oduwo, U Washington Affiliated Hospitals, Psychiatry, Seattle, WA

KATHMANDU NEPAL Asmini KC, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, NE, Abi Paudel, Prisma Health-U of SC SOM Greenville, Psychiatry, Greer, SC

WARSAW POLAND Inga Nicole Pociupany, U Texas Southwestern Med Sch, Anesthesiology, Dallas, TX

VIETNAM Mai T. Nguyen, Lincoln Med Ed Partnership-NE, Family Medicine, Lincoln, NE