12 Impaired Drivers Arrested During Recent SPD Drive Sober Campaign

During the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign August 21st through September 7th, the Scottsbluff Police Department removed 12 impaired drivers from the road.

This was part of a national campaign involving law enforcement agencies throughout the country. SPD’s portion of the effort was made possible thanks in part to the grant for $8,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

In addition to the 12 arrests for driving under the influence, officers also issued 19 citations for speeding, 4 reckless driving, 2 evaluations conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert, 2 felony arrests, 9 fugitives apprehended, 3 minors in possession, 5 open container violations, 3 for no seat belt, 2 improper child restraints, 12 for driving under suspension. Officers also had 16 with no valid registrations, 9 with no operator’s license, 2 stop sign violations, 2 traffic light violations, 2 failures to yield, 2 refusals of chemical tests and 28 other violations.