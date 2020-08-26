class="post-template-default single single-post postid-481267 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(AUDIO/VIDEO) 125 bison loose in Phelps County

BY Bob Brogan | August 26, 2020
RRN/ A herd of Bison from a feedyard is roaming the Phelps County countryside on Wednesday August 26, 2020. (Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio)

Approximately 125 bison got loose from a feeder in Phelps county early today. Delisa Beaudette with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says they got loose about 5 a.m. Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson says about 25 of the bison are in the Atlanta area in a pasture. Ranchers are going to try to round them up after they calm down. Sheriff’s Samuelson says people should not approach the bison…if they spot the animals…they should contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and let law enforcement know where they are. The number for the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is 308-995-5692.

RRN/ Cowboys with horses are being sought to assist with a large Bison herd roundup in Phelps County today Wednesday August 26, 2020.

WATCH: 

 

