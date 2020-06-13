12th Judicial District Judges Share Information On Jury Trials

The Judges of the 12th Judicial District would like to take a moment to share some information with the public regarding jury trials in light of COVID-19. In the 12th Judicial District, jury trials have been stalled for a number of months in compliance with the CDC, Governor Ricketts direct health measures and recommendations of Panhandle Public Health District. Now that the restrictions and recommendations are changing to prepare our communities to reintegrate our daily lives in light of the current situation, we as Judges feel it is time to reintegrate our jury trials.

If you are summoned to serve as a juror please know that we in the Judicial System thank you for your service. Your participation in the jury system is ultimately what allows our court system to function fairly, efficiently and in a manner consistent with Nebraska law.

We understand as a juror you may have concerns about serving on a jury panel. To help alleviate these concerns we want the public to be aware of the health and safety measures put into place to protect all citizens involved with jury trials.

Social distancing will be enforced throughout jury selection and the jury trial. In many instances jury selection will occur at an alternate location which will allow for compliance with social distancing. In addition, face masks will be provided and hand sanitizer will be readily available for all to use at all times during this process. Health Screenings and temperature scans will be conducted prior to entering the building by all jurors and courtroom participants.

Please know that your safety and wellbeing in these trying times is our priority. The Judges have been in contact with PPHD and will continue to seek their guidance as things evolve in our area. Your assistance and cooperation are most appreciated.

Please note, the 12th Judicial District consists of the following counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan & Sioux counties