13th Annual Nebraska Wind & Solar November 9-10, 2020 Conference Update

Plans are still underway to hold the Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, NE, on November 9-10, 2020. The committee will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Additional updates will be provided as we move forward in the planning process.

We thank you for your past support of our unique “Nebraska Nice” collaborative conference. Together, we have worked to share the latest and best information with a wide range of stakeholders and remove the obstacles to wind and solar development. The good news is that Nebraska is moving forward with both wind and solar energy development. While we have a lot of issues to discuss and information to share, we also take our responsibilities to protect the health of our attendees seriously. As they say on TV, “stay tuned.”

A draft schedule of the program is currently available on our website at Conference Schedule.

For any questions or concerns, please contact John Hansen, Conference Chair, at john@nebraskafarmersunion.org or 402-580-8815 or Anita Scheuler, Conference Administrator, at admin@nebraskawsc.com or 402-304-2790.

More information and past conference presentations are available on the conference website at Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference.