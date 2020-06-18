2020 Aksarben Farm Family Award Recipients Announced

Each year, Aksarben pays homage to the dedicated and hard-working Nebraskan families who have met the incredible milestone of owning at least forty-acres of farmland within one family for one-hundred or one-hundred and fifty years, respectively.
The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, announces this year’s 122 honorees for the Aksarben Pioneer Farm (100 years) and Aksarben Heritage Farm Awards (150 years).
Aksarben began awarding the Pioneer Award in 1956, and since that time, nearly 10,000 farm families have received the award statewide. The Heritage Award was established in 2014, has been awarded to nearly 100 farm families.
“We’re proud to recognize these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for over 120 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation President.
Due to COVID-19 many County Fairs are still questioning whether to have the fair this year. Instead of handing out the awards at County Fairs, we are working with both Nebraska Farm Bureau and the County Fair managers to get these awards out to our recipients across the state.
“Nebraska Farm Bureau will work with our regional managers, our county Farm Bureau leaders and county fair managers to set up times to deliver these prestigious honors! Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to help sponsor these farm family awards and are happy to share in this tribute. Nebraska Farm Bureau’s heritage and continuous mission is to serve Nebraska farm and ranch families, and these awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson.
To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the county fair in the county where their farm is located.
The Aksarben Farm Families for 2020 are: (** = Heritage Family Farms)
- Antelope County
a. John and Patricia Sehi – Groveside Farm, John Albert Sehi Family, Established 1920
b. Steven and Annette Rasmussen – Rasmussen Family Farm, Established 1920
c. Chris Rasmussen – Rasmussen Family Farm, Established 1920
2. Boone County
a. Joseph and Connie Seier – Seier Family Farm, Established 1920
3. Boyd County
a. Avery Acres, LLC – Clyde/Avery Family Farm, Established 1902
4. Buffalo County
a. Venla Roth – William and Minnie Roth Family Farm, Established 1915
5. Burt County
a. Eugene Chamberlain – Chamberlain Family Farm, Established 1920
6. Butler County
a. Tamra Mick, Matthew Otto and Heidi Peeples – Otto Family Farm, Established 1904
b. Ronald and Katherine Hotovy – Hotovy Family Farm, Established 1918
c. Doug Gruntorad/Rosedale Acres, Inc. – Gruntorad Family Farm, Established 1917
d. Lonnie and Kimberly Piitz – Henry Piitz Family Farm, Established 1915
e. Lee and Mary Jo Fozzard – Fozzard Family Farm, Established 1919
f. Carol Zimmer – Zimmer Family Farm, Established 1918
7. Cass County
a. Peters Family – Otto and Elsie Peters Family Farm, Established 1920
b. Ellyn Meisinger and Aimee Cooper – Meisinger Family Farm, Established 1870**
c. James and Michelle Group – John and Mary Group Family Farm, Established 1918
8. Cedar County
a. Wanda Philips – Robert Lenton Family Farm, Established 1869**
b. Lawrence and Mary Ann Zavadil – Zavadil Family Farm, Established April 30, 1900
c. Martin and Debra Sudbeck – Martin and Debra Sudbeck Family Farm, Established 1869**
9. Cheyenne County
a. Dan Dalton – Patrick Dalton Family Farm, Established 1892
10. Colfax County
a. Terry and Spring Wendt – Fred and Alma Wendt Family Farm, Established 1919
b. Rudy and LaVaine Novak – Novak Family Farm, Established 1895
11. Cuming County
a. Bill McNamara – McNamara Farms, Established 1869**
b. Tim and Sarah Rolf, Vincent and Agnes Rolf – Rolf Family Farm, Established 1920
c. Tamara Sue Wendt Wheeler – Wendt Family Farm, Established 1869**
12. Custer County
a. Edward Spanel – Edward T. Spanel Family Farm, Established 1919
13. Dawes County
a. LaVerne and Shirley Stetson – Stetson Family Ranch, Established 1895
b. Ron and Marisa Betson – Betson Family Farm, Established 1915
14. Dawson County
a. Frank Boyd, Inc. – Heidebrink Family Farm, Established 1919
b. Hicken McNulty Koch, LLC – Hicken McNulty Koch Family Farm Established 1920
15. Deuel County
a. Eugene and Alice Radke – Adam Radke Family Farm, Established 1919
16. Dodge County
a. Bowman Farm, Inc. – Bowman Family Farm, Established 1865**
17. Dundy County
a. Betty E. Jessee Life Estate / Melissa Cochran, Julie Jessee and Katie Markheim Remainder – Luther K. and Mary E. Alsbury Family Farm, Established 1908
18. Fillmore County
a. Rex Brown, Charlene Brown, Leanne Manning – Brown Family Farm, Established 1917
b. Taylor Family Farms – Taylor Family Farms, Established 1920
c. John Charles and Bonnie Dondlinger – Dondlinger Family Farm, Established 1903
19. Franklin County
a. Charlotte Post Estate/Tracy Post P.R. – Frank Haskins Family Farm, Established 1907
b. Doris Dallmann – Dallmann Family Farm, Established 1916
20. Furnas County
a. Richard and Judy Campbell – Richard M. Campbell Family Farm, Established 1919
b. Don and Aneta Harding – Harding Farms, Established 1918
21. Gage County
a. Norman and Bernadine Pieper – Pieper Family Farm, Established 1920
b. Eugene and Judith Humphreys – Humphreys Family Farm, Established 1912
c. Leonard and Joan Burger – Burger Family Farm, Established 1915
22. Garfield County
a. Donna Garwood – Benton/Garwood Family Farm, Established 1920
23. Gosper County
a. Glenn and Shauna Hilker – Glenn and Shauna Hilker Family Farm, Established 1919
24. Greeley County
a. Mark Glaser, Paul Glaser – Vincent Glaser Family Farm, Established 1917
b. Foster Ranch, Inc. – Joseph R. Foster Family Farm, Established 1920
25. Hall County
a. Dr. Gwen Baumann Weber – Baumann Farm, Established May 28, 1884
26. Hamilton County
a. James and Nancy Rathje – Rathje Family Farm, Established 1902
27. Harlan County
a. Nye and Christina Pelton – Alvin C. Dake Family Farm, Established 1913
b. Greg and Julie Harms – Conrad Harms Family Farm, Established 1919
28. Hayes County
a. Kevin Large – John W. Large and Harry Large Family Farm, Established 1916
b. Joey and Myra Large/JL5 Enterprises, LLC – John W. Large and Harry Large Family Farm, Established 1916
29. Holt County
a. Dan and Jean Roberts – Linza and Bertha Axtell Family Farm, Established 1919
b. Jerry and Elaine Tasler – Tasler Family Farm, Established 1919
30. Howard County
a. Steve Bader – Bader Family Farm, Established 1920
37. Jefferson County
a. Jerry Dux – Dux Family Farm, Established 1919
b. Larry and Judy Bors – Charles and Eva January Family Farm, Established 1920
c. Kathleen Nider – Nider Family Farm, Established 1920
d. Tom, Brian and Sue Blobaum – Blobaum Family Farm, Established 1920
38. Johnson County
a. Gary and Kathleen Peters – Jacob Peter Family Farm, Established 1862**
b. Nemaha Bend, LLC – Valentine Pella Family Farm, Established 1919
39. Kearney County
a. Mike and Cindy Laue – Laue Farms, Established 1918
b. Stephen Lowe/Ann McCormick – Lowe Family Farm, Established 1894
40. Keith County
a. Roger and JoAnn Sprakel – Roger and JoAnn Sprakel Family Farm, Established 1919
41. Lancaster County
a. Marilyn Nichols, Larry Williams, Joyce Britton – Williams Family Farm, Established 1869**
b. Debra Schneider, Vera Ficke, Duane Burd and Beverly Nuttleman – Burd Family Farm, Established 1920
42. Lincoln County
a. Robert and Sara Wiseman – Frels Family Farm, Established 1897
b. Ostergard Family – Ostergard Family Farm, Established March 1, 1920
c. Gerald Wood – Wood Family Farm, Established 1920
43. McPherson County
a. Lila Arensdorf – Arensdorf Family Farm, Established 1919
44. Madison County
a. Sherry Flood, Byron Flood, and Sarah Flood – Flood Family Farm, Established 1918
b. Loren and Ruth Kment – Henry Amen Family Farm, Established 1916
c. Derek and Jenny Zohner – Zohner Family Farm, Established 1905
45. Merrick County
a. Dale and Sue Hannappel – Hannappel Family Farm, Established 1919
b. Carol Larson – Beckman-Soeth Family Farm, Established 1870**
46. Nance County
a. Elsie Siedlik – Pieczonka Family Farm, Established 1915
b. Raymond and Betty Hebda – Uzendowski Farm, Established 1915
c. Raymond and Betty Hebda – Shotkoski Farm, Established 1919
47. Nemaha County
a. Dennis Blount – Blount Family Farm, Established 1920
48. Pawnee County
a. Jeff and Tammy McClintock – McClintock Family Farm, Established 1856**
b. Dorothy Bstandig – Bstandig Family Farm, Established 1905
49. Perkins County
a. Victoria Kumor – Joseph and Anna Kumor Family Farm, Established 1920
50. Phelps County
a. Celeste Holscher Cox – Hoscher Family Farm, Established 1920
b. Matt and Vicki Peterson – Peterson Family Farm, Established 1907
c. Jane Dahlstrom-Quinn – Youngquist-Dahlstrom Quinn Family Farm, Established 1919
51. Pierce County
a. Dal Grooms, Cheryl Gerkins, Lori Gothier, Dawn Doherty and Kelly Hadid – Gerkins Family Farm, Established 1889
b. The Home Place, LLC – Newton and Lula Lingenfelter Family Farm, Established 1920
52. Platte County
a. Larry and Lanette Stec – Stec Family Farm, Established 1904
b. Mark and Jeanne Brockhaus – Brockhaus Family Farm, Established 1903
53. Richardson County
a. Keith and Brenda McKim – Keith and Brenda McKim Family Farm, Established 1870**
b. Corbeck, Inc. – Cornelius Family Farm, Established 1861**
c. Bradley and Cheryl Rausch – Rausch Family Farm, Established 1915
d. Susan Rieschick Brown and Jane Rieschick Peterson – Rieschick Family Farm, Established 1920
54. Rock County
a. Jim and Phyllis Frizzell – Frizzell Family Ranch, Established 1920
55. Saline County
a. Joan M. Kotas Revocable Trust – Katerine Kotas Family Farm, Established 1919
b. Kames Prokop – James M. Prokop Family Farm, Established 1920
56. Sarpy County
a. Rodney and Maureen Nielsen – Nielsen Family Farm, Established 1920
b. Elaine Startzer – Startzer Family Farm, Established 1920
c. Kathlynn Wiese Haubensak – Wiese Family Farm, Established 1920
57. Saunders County
a. Louis Vanek – Vanek Family Farm, Established 1877
b. James Kellner – Kellner Family Farm, Established 1920
c. David Rezac – Rezac Family Farm, Established 1908
58. Seward County
a. Dale Krasser – Krasser Family Farm, Established 1911
b. Wayne and JoAnn Ficke – Ficke Family Farm, Established 1869**
c. Wayne and JoAnn Ficke – Ficke Family Farm, Established 1915
d. Susan and Terry Gieselman – Jacob Ficken Family Farm, Established 1915
59. Sioux County
a. Walter Spencer, LLC – Spencer Family Farm, Established 1920
60. Thurston County
a. Leonard and Shirley Peters – Leonard and Shirley Peters Family Farm, Established 1919
61. Valley County
a. Rodney and Patricia Valasek – Valasek Family Farm, Established 1917
62. Washington County
a. Jason Arp and Jennifer Arp – Arp Family Farm, Established 1920
63. Webster County
a. Lonnie and Diane Lipsack – Witrhlik Family Farm, Established 1920
64. York County
a. Scott Gonnerman – Gonnerman Family Farm, Established 1918