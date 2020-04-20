2020 Father’s Day Classic Car Show Canceled

The High Plains Auto Club has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Fathers Day Classic Car Show because of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the club has always tried to make the show a premiere one but circumstances this year make it very difficult because of health and safety concerns.

Participants who have pre-registered will receive a letter regarding refunds.

Plans are already underway for the June 18th and 19th event for 2021, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever.