class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456193 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

2020 Father’s Day Classic Car Show Canceled

BY Dave Strang | April 20, 2020
Home News Regional News
2020 Father’s Day Classic Car Show Canceled

The High Plains Auto Club has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Fathers Day Classic Car Show because of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the club has always tried to make the show a premiere one but circumstances this year make it very difficult because of health and safety concerns.

Participants who have pre-registered will receive a letter regarding refunds.

Plans are already underway for the June 18th and 19th event for 2021, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments