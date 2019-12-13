2020 NPPD Electric Rates Unchanged, Customers to Receive One Year of Credits

Nebraska Public Power District’s board of directors has an extra gift for their customers this holiday season, as the utility has announced rates will stay the same for next year.

NPPD spokesman Mark Becker says in addition to stable rates, both retail and wholesale customers will see monthly credits on their bills starting next February and continuing for 12 months.

Becker tells Rural Radio News utility management has been challenging employees to be as efficient as possible. “over the last couple of years, we want to get out rates down to the lowest quartile, and we’re very close to that,” said Becker. “But again it’s managing costs and maintaining competitiveness on a daily basis. If we don’t need it, don’t spend it.”

Becker says even with that challenge, the goal is to meet the safety needs of both staff and the public while providing reliable electricity to all their customers.

Retail customers will see credits ranging from 2 to 4 percent, and wholesale customers will get credits as high as 6.2 percent on their monthly bills next year.