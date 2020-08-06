class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477403 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

2020 Pony Express Re-Ride Officially Cancelled Over Safety Concerns

BY News Release | August 6, 2020
Organizers of the annual re-ride that traces the Pony Express route have announced this year’s ride has officially be cancelled due to the virus pandemic.

Usually taking place in June since 1980, some 600 horses and riders were scheduled to relay commemorative letters in a mochila this year riding from Sacramento, California to St. Joseph, Missouri.

The re-ride will resume next year, and organizers say those who have already purchased letters can have them carried during the 2021 event, or contact their office to request a refund.

Officials say they’re saddened to make the decision, but member and public safety had to be their top priority.

