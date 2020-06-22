2020 Scotts Bluff County Fair To Take Place as Scheduled With Modifications

The Scotts Bluff County Fair is on schedule for July 25th – August 1st. Even through the most difficult times the fair has been known to be an event where youth can celebrate their achievements and showcase the hard work they have done throughout the summer. The fair may look different than it has in previous years, but the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds is dedicated to creating a welcoming event where people can enjoy time with family and friends.

The Scotts Bluff County Fair works closely on public health issues with a variety of local and national public health agencies, including CDC guidelines and Panhandle Public Health District. Moving forward and planning an event that continues to be fun and exciting while also implementing CDC guidelines will remain a top priority for the Scotts Bluff County Fair. In the interest of public health, the fair has made the following changes for the safety of all: certain measures to help with social distancing, adding in additional hand sanitizer stations, encouraging visitors to wear protective masks, and components of the fair scaled to fit the proper guidelines. Fair organizers will continue to stay up to date with the CDC and PPHD to watch for any new developments around COVID-19 that would impact the fair operation and make modifications accordingly.

“The Scotts Bluff County Fair exists to strengthen Scottsbluff County and bring people together,” said Lanna Hubbard. “We are dedicated to being part of our collective well-being and look forward to our annual celebration.”