2021 National Western Stock Show in Denver Canceled

The National Western Stock Show in Denver has been canceled for next year to limit the spread of COVID-19 after officials said there would be problems complying with coronavirus health guidelines.

Stock Show Chairman Doug Jones made the announcement Monday and said although it was a difficult decision, he expects the show to return in 2022 stronger than ever.

The show was originally scheduled for January 2021, but has now been canceled for this year.

Stock Show President Paul Andrews said city officials could not find a way for the event to continue while also complying with social distancing regulations.