$250,000 Bond Set for Gering Man Charged With Meth Distribution

A $250,000 bond has been set for a Gering man charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

47-year-old James Flood is accused of selling methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task force on two separate occasions in July, 2019. A warrant for his arrest was issued last week after the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab confirmed that the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Flood was convicted in 2007 in Scotts Bluff County on a charge of Distribution of Methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 4 to 8 years with the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the two Class 2 Felony charges Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.