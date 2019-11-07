$250,000 Bond Set for Woman Caught Selling Meth

A 40-year-old Scottsbluff woman is being held on a $250,000 bond after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force during three controlled buys.

Janelle Night Walker is charged with three counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and faces up to 50 years on each charge if convicted.

Court documents say she sold drugs during controlled buys on April 16th, May 6th, and May 15th. Once the suspected drugs came back from the NSP Crime Lab confirming it was methamphetamine, criminal charges were filed.

She made her first appearance on the Class 2 Felonies Wednesday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court. Night Walker’s preliminary hearing has been set for November 14th.