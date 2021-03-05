$262,000 Nebraska Pick 5 Winning Ticket Sold in Alliance

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Thursday, March 4 drawing is holding a ticket worth $262,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Thursday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers of 12, 21, 22, 24, and 27 for the jackpot.

The ticket was sold at J&J’s Pit Stop, 1308 W 3rd St, in Alliance.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.