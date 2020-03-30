$280,000 Nebraska Pick 5 Winning Ticket Sold in Kimball

Lincoln, NE – March 30, 2020 – One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Saturday, March 28 drawing is holding a ticket worth $280,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Saturday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $280,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Vince’s Corner in Kimball.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 04, 07, 11, 13, 29. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942.